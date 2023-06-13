Figure skating athlete Müberra Çamaşırcı, who has dedicated 12 years to her sport, declares that the headscarf poses no hindrance to her pursuit of any athletic endeavor.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Müberra shared her inspiring journey into figure skating, stating: "I am an adult figure skater, having gracefully glided on the ice since the age of 17. As a child, I used to watch mesmerizing ice skating races alongside my mother, and it fueled my passion for this sport. Subsequently, I received coaching training, delved into teaching, and now I actively participate in competitions while also training aspiring young athletes."

Under Timuçin Özbükücü and national athlete Naz Arıcı, Müberra Çamaşırcı highlighted their continuous participation alongside other talented female skaters.

Reflecting on the allure of ice skating, she said: "The allure for many girls lies in the enchantment of wearing those elegant white ice skates. Similarly, inspired by the competitions I watched with my mother during my childhood, she took me by the hand at 17, envisioning me gracefully gliding on the ice like a swan. I embarked on ice skating as a hobby, which eventually led me here. However, being an adult athlete demands tremendous effort and perseverance."

Müberra underscored the disciplined nature of figure skating. "When pursued with passion and desire, figure skating becomes a source of solace. Even during moments of melancholy or distress, the act of slipping on my skates fills me with joy and happiness. In this regard, ice skating has profoundly enriched my life. I have dedicated 12 years to this sport, and it has consistently fueled my motivation," she said.

Acknowledging the strength of her team and the remarkable contributions of coach Timuçin Özbükücü, Müberra remarked: "We have our talented national athlete Naz Arıcı, and we take lessons together. We strive to assimilate and improve upon the knowledge we gain from these lessons. Our fellow athletes Elif Sırma Özel, Fatma Irşat Yılmaz and Renkin Akın join us in training sessions. Together, we endeavor to enhance our skills and elevate our sport."

Looking ahead to future aspirations, Müberra Çamaşırcı shared: "Figure skating is an inexhaustible sport. For instance, there are doubles after mastering single jumps, and there are triples after doubles. Our objective is to exhibit our performances at their best and progress to subsequent competitions with utmost excellence. We aspire to participate in various competitions; some of our colleagues have already taken part this year, and I hope to follow suit next year. We are always striving to elevate our performances to new heights."

Addressing those hesitant to embark on this sport due to their attire, Müberra offers these encouraging words: "Let them cast aside their fears and embrace the sport, for courage is the catalyst for extraordinary achievements. When I first ventured into this sport, it felt unusual because I wore a hijab. Initially, there were reservations about my participation in competitions. However, people's perspectives gradually expanded. In fact, some individuals even approached me while I was on the ice. It fills my heart with immense joy to hear remarks such as, 'The moon is beautiful, and you, veiled as you are, gracefully glide as an ice skater.'"

Müberra's husband, skiing athlete Mustafa Çamaşırcı, revealed that his wife's passion for ice skating predates their marriage by five years.

He expressed his support for her dreams and takes great pride in witnessing her skate gracefully while wearing a hijab.

"Our marriage and social life have thrived due to shared interests. As I engage in skiing abroad, my wife accompanies me to ice rinks worldwide, forming a dynamic duo. I hope she achieves championship glory in the years to come," he said.