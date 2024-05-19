President of the Turkish Hockey Federation, Sadık Karakan, expressed pride in Türkiye's improving performance in European hockey competitions, noting the shift from being routinely defeated to becoming strong contenders for championships.

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA) during the Club European Championship Classification 1 matches in Konya, Karakan highlighted the success of Turkish clubs in the 2022-2023 Turkish Hockey Süper Lig season, which has earned them spots in the competition against champions from Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, and other countries.

One of the standout teams representing Türkiye is Gaziantep Polisgücü, whose strong performance in the championship reflects Türkiye's progress in the sport.

Karakan emphasized the club's ambition and competitiveness, signaling a significant development in Turkish hockey.

The growth of Turkish hockey extends beyond the men's teams, with women's teams also making their mark.

Karakan mentioned that Turkish women's teams are participating in the European Club Champions Cup in Alanya, as well as in competitions in Croatia and Poland, where they have achieved notable victories.

Gaziantep Polisgücü's recent 7-0 victory over Grammarians highlights their dominance, leading Karakan to express confidence in their ability to win the championship.

The tournament features seven teams divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the playoffs to determine the overall champion.