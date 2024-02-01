Turkish Karate Federation President Aslan Abid Uğuz is riding high on the wave of record-breaking achievements in 2023, with a vision to extend this success into the new year.

Uğuz, closely monitoring the training activities of the Ümit, Genç and under-21 national teams at the Atlama Kuleleri gym in Erzurum, shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the past year's accomplishments, goals for the current year and the prospect of karate's participation in the Olympics.

Celebrating a triumphant conclusion to 2023, Uğuz declared: "We closed 2023 very well with record highs. We started 2024 in the same way, at the same speed, with the same excitement, with the motto 'Good things are happening in karate, good things are happening in Turkish sports.'"

With 42 athletes currently in camp in Erzurum, gearing up for the European Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, Uğuz expressed confidence in their preparations.

Reflecting on recent successes in Greece and Paris, he revealed the team's ambitious goals for Tbilisi, aiming for 10-12 gold medals.

"Now we will show the 'yellow medals' motto here, and hopefully, we will come first as a team. Our goals are very high, and it will happen, hopefully," Uğuz stated.

Highlighting the breakthrough at the Karate 1 Premier League in France, Uğuz emphasized the elite nature of the competition and the team's determination to excel.

Looking ahead, he outlined plans for a preparation camp in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for the Senior European Championship in Croatia.

In a bold affirmation of progress, Uğuz stated, "We came with a record result in the world championships in 2023. We have set Turkish karate to new records. This needs to be continued in 2024."

He underlined his commitment to making history in the Senior European Championship, Senior World Team Championship and Balkan Championship.

Acknowledging the significance of the Balkan region in karate, Uğuz expressed Türkiye's indispensable role in international karate.

Despite challenges, particularly in the bid for Olympic inclusion in 2028, Uğuz conveyed his plea for karate's representation in the global sporting event.