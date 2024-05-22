Turkish karate star Uğur Aktaş, the bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020, expressed that he is in good condition after his injury and is very close to his former performance level before the last Karate 1 Premier League event of the year in Morocco at the end of the month.

Answering questions from Anadolu Agency (AA) about his injury process, his goal for the world championship and the Olympics, Uğur Aktaş shared details.

Uğur stated that since a definitive diagnosis was not made for the injury he suffered during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, his treatment process was prolonged, and he began training four weeks after surgery.

Uğur, gearing up for the final Karate 1 Premier League event in Casablanca, highlighted his focus on the upcoming world championship.

Following a successful recovery from injury, he expressed confidence in his preparation and noted the change in the world championship format, now limited to the top 32 in the ranking.

Despite the challenges, Uğur remains optimistic about his performance and sees the tournament as a crucial benchmark for next year's major events.

With an eye on Olympic qualification, he aims for a gold medal, considering this world championship to be the toughest yet due to the high level of competition.

Uğur, a decorated karate athlete with achievements including an Olympic bronze, four European championships and a world third place, expressed his passion for the sport and his desire to continue his successful career.

Despite the disappointment of karate's exclusion from the Olympics after his long-awaited participation in Tokyo 2020, Uğur remains determined to excel in future tournaments, emphasizing the spirit of karate and his commitment to representing his country at the highest level.

Uğur Aktaş, while regretting his absence from the Paris 2024 Olympics, expressed optimism about the success of national athletes and pledged to follow the games closely.

Offering advice to first-time Olympians, he emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment and the support of the entire nation.

Uğur highlighted the experienced medalists and talented newcomers in the Turkish team, expressing confidence in their abilities to excel.

Despite karate's absence, he believes in their potential to make Türkiye proud and wishes them the best of luck.