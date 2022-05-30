Eray Şamdan, who made history by winning Turkey’s first Olympic medal in karate at the Tokyo 2020 games, was hailed after clinching an eighth European crown this weekend.

The 24-year old karateka of Darıca Municipality Education and Sports Club won the continental title at the

European Seniors Karate Championship, being held in southeastern Turkey’s Gaziantep.

Coached by his father, Şamdan defeated Italy’s Angelo Crescenzo in 60-kilogram final, the category he has virtually dominated for the last 10 years, earning him the nickname the “King of Europe.”

On his way to the final, he defeated karateka’s from Germany, Macedonia, Kosovo and Greece to reach the final.

Besides the eight continental titles, the “King of Europe” also has a world title to his name.

Darıca Mayor Muzaffer Bıyık congratulated Eray Şamdan on his success and hailed him as a role model for athletes from the city neighboring Istanbul.

“He has made us all proud when he waved the Turkish Flag (on the podium). Eray Şamdan is a role model for young athletes from Darica. He sets an example for young athletes with his success,” he said.

“I congratulate him and his trainer and wish them continued success,” the mayor added.