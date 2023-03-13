Turkish Karate Federation President Aslan Abid Uğuz expressed his desire to bolster their medal record at the forthcoming European Championship, scheduled to take place in Spain from March 22-26.

Uğuz, who traveled to Konya for the second leg of the Karate 1 A Series held from March 10-12, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the tournament is one of the most significant events hosted by the World Karate Federation.

He also highlighted that the tournament in Athens, the first stage of which was a great success, earned the athletes significant points in the rankings.

"After the catastrophic disaster that occurred, we are striving to mend the wounds through sports, as the minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, elucidated. Nearly 1,200 athletes representing 75 countries have assembled here to compete. Our nation has also assembled a sizable squad of athletes, who will be the cornerstone of our national team," he said.

Uğuz underlined the need for at least four national athletes to conclude the season as a “Grand Winner” in the world rankings.

"Our athletes gain valuable experience and ascend to new heights with the points they earn. We have the European Championship in Spain in the upcoming weeks, and we made history at the previous tournament in Gaziantep with an impressive seven gold medals. Our goal is to emulate, if not surpass, this success in Spain and make our mark at the World Karate Championship, where we have not won a gold medal since 2014. Our mission is to write a new chapter of triumph in Europe and, ultimately, crown karate with golden glory across the world," he said.

Medal-winning karatekas stand on the podium after the second leg of the Karate 1 A Series 2023 World Sports competition, Konya, Türkiye, March 11, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Uğuz proudly stated that the federation had devoted itself to helping the Feb. 6 earthquake survivors with the aim to make them forget the traumatic events they had endured.

He also mentioned that he spearheaded a generous initiative that provided various gifts to the quake-hit children.

"We enjoyed a wonderful family dinner, and our children proudly showed their support for our athletes. Waving the flags together and cheering on our athletes was a powerful reminder that we are all united as a nation. Though we may not be able to relieve the athletes' pain, it is crucial that we demonstrate our unconditional support and commitment to fostering a spirit of camaraderie throughout our country," he said.