Turkish Kickboxing Federation President Salim Kayıcı announced that his federation clinched the top spot by securing a whopping 1,091 podium positions in various international competitions throughout 2023.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kayıcı emphasized their historic achievement of bringing the most medals to Türkiye and highlighted their remarkable success at the Kickboxing World Championship in Portugal.

"The national athletes left an indelible mark at the Kickboxing World Championship in Portugal, bagging a total of 41 medals, a groundbreaking feat with 10 gold, 17 silver and 14 bronze. Becoming world champions as a team marked a historic milestone in Turkish kickboxing. Our relentless hard work and dedication paved the way for this unprecedented success," Kayıcı said.

As the Turkish Kickboxing Federation revels in their success, Kayıcı lauded the broader impact of their achievements, stating, "This outstanding season saw a total of 7,418 medals awarded across all federations in Türkiye, and it brings me immense pride to declare that 1,091 of these belong to the Turkish Kickboxing Federation, securing our well-deserved first-place standing. My heartfelt congratulations go out to our exceptional athletes, and sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to our success."

Furthermore, Kayıcı highlighted the record-breaking performance of national athletes at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, where the team secured another championship title.

Expressing gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Aşkın Bak for their unwavering support, Kayıcı emphasized the collective effort that fueled their triumphs.

Kayıcı underscored the soaring interest in kickboxing, noting that a remarkable 35% of their athletes are women.

"Kickboxing is more than just a combat sport; it's a defense branch, drawing in women who seek self-defense skills. We staunchly oppose violence against women and are committed to increasing the percentage of female athletes to 50%," he said.

Kayıcı, who recently secured reappointment as vice president at the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), reflected on the importance of active involvement in such institutions. "If you're not on the field and at the table, you're doomed to lose. I congratulate our elected friends and pledge to continue serving world kickboxing on behalf of my country," he added.

In a cautionary note, Kayıcı issued a warning to aspiring kickboxers and their families regarding under-the-counter sports clubs and uncertified trainers.

Emphasizing the significance of licensed and certified training facilities, he urged citizens to exercise caution and scrutinize their qualifications before enrolling in any courses.

"Unlicensed and uncertified clubs pose risks. Verify the courses have municipal approval and trainer certifications prominently displayed. Our athletes and their families must be vigilant on this matter," he said.

Kayıcı concluded by attributing their success, with approximately 378,000 licensed athletes, to their commitment to grassroots development and infrastructure.