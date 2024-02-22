Kickboxing world champion Kadir Yıldırım expressed his desire to compete in Glory, one of the major professional organizations in his sport, after showcasing his skills at the SENSHI martial arts camp's gala night.

Yıldırım, the gold medalist in the plus-91 kg. category at the Kickboxing World Championships in Albufeira, Portugal, last November, shared his exclusive insights with Anadolu Agency (AA).

He emphasized his thorough preparation, including three crucial training camps.

As a seeded player, he advanced past the first round and secured victories in the second and third rounds.

Yıldırım clinched the championship by defeating his Croatian opponent in the final.

The national athlete, gearing up for the martial arts camp event in Varna, Bulgaria, from Feb. 22-25, highlighted the significance of the tournament, stating: "SENSHI stands as the pinnacle of kickboxing before Glory, boasting a roster of top-notch fighters. This event serves as a crucial stepping stone toward major organizations like Glory and One Championship worldwide."

Initially slated to face a Greek opponent, Yıldırım's match was canceled due to the opponent's injury.

He is now set to face Asdren Gashi from Belgium on Feb. 24, a match he sees as pivotal for his career progression.

Yıldırım is optimistic about receiving offers from other major sports organizations after defeating Gashi.

Yıldırım highlighted Türkiye's success in kickboxing at the national team level, producing 10 world champions, but acknowledged a lag in the professional realm.

He expressed confidence in Turkish athletes making a mark globally.

Adopting a professional approach to kickboxing, Yıldırım emphasized the importance of key elements: training, rest, nutrition and sleep.

He underscored the need for financial backing, citing sponsorships as vital for athletes.

Yıldırım credited his championships to such support, particularly highlighting Kapçak Emlak's significant assistance in training with top global names in Serbia.

Highlighting the importance of motivation in kickboxing, the national athlete shared a touching anecdote about his daughter's prayers before his matches, which serve as a powerful inspiration for him.

He expressed his deep connection to his daughter and wife, crediting them as his primary sources of motivation.

Yıldırım also expressed gratitude to Kapçak Emlak for their support, emphasizing his commitment to realizing his dreams and achieving success at the global level in competitions like Glory or One Championship.