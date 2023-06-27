In a quest for victory, kickboxers Aybüke Kılınç and Ferit Özdemir have completed their intensive preparations in their hometown of Osmaniye, gearing up to represent Türkiye at the 3rd European Games in Poland.

The dynamic duo, aged 21, is determined to make their mark in the kickboxing competitions set to take place in Krakow from June 30 to July 2, aiming to return home with the championship title firmly in their grasp.

Under the guidance of national team coach Kenan Karık, Aybüke Kılınç and Ferit Özdemir honed their skills in the gym, leaving no stone unturned in their training regime ahead of the grueling matches that lie ahead.

Expressing his excitement at the prospect of donning the national team jersey at the European Games, Özdemir shared his ambitions for the tournament, stating, "This is the most significant event we will compete in throughout our careers. I am determined to represent my country in the best possible manner. Our goal is to emerge victorious from Poland."

Kilinç, who drew motivation from her second-place finish at the WAKO World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, and her championship triumph at the WAKO European Cup in Amsterdam, Netherlands, emphasized her drive to excel in Poland.

"The European Games hold immense importance in kickboxing history, as it offers a pathway to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. My aim is to showcase the best of my abilities, represent Türkiye with pride, and secure a medal," she said.

Coach Karık, brimming with confidence, expressed his belief in the young kickboxers' ability to shine on the international stage.

As they embark on their journey to Poland, he said: "Today, we set forth with our athletes who have completed their meticulous preparations. It is a moment of immense pride for our city to have two athletes donning the national jersey. Aybüke and Ferit are exceptional athletes with a commendable track records in European and world cups. I have full faith in their readiness, and I fervently hope they will secure a gold medal for our beloved country."