Turkish kickboxer Furkan Akgün, who achieved European champion status eight years ago in Erzurum, is aiming for a gold medal at this year's World Cup.

Akgün, an 11th grade student who clinched first place at the Turkish Championships in Kocaeli in 2022, also secured championship titles in two categories at last year's Turkish Kickboxing Tournament in Şanlıurfa.

Under the guidance of world and European champion coaches Cebrail Gençoğlu and Emre Şahin, the 17-year-old athlete, Furkan Akgün, was selected for the national team following his impressive achievements.

Last year, Akgün claimed the top spot at the European Championships and secured third place at the World Cup.

Looking ahead, Akgün aims to seize the gold medal at the World Cup taking place in Istanbul from May 16-19.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), the Turkish star revealed that he trains for approximately four hours every day to achieve his goals.

Reflecting on his journey in sports, Akgün credited his father for directing him toward kickboxing to keep him away from negative influences.

Starting kickboxing at a young age was a significant experience for him, as it kept him away from bad company and helped him avoid negative habits, keeping him constantly engaged in sports.

Expressing his ambitious goals, Furkan Akgün stated, "I have four Turkish championships, one European championship, and a third-place finish at the World Cup. Our preparations for this year's World Cup are in full swing. Despite the Ramadan fasting, we train both before and after iftar. Hopefully, I will win the championship there. Our coaches have achieved success both in the world and in Europe, serving as great role models for us. I also want to follow in their footsteps and achieve world and European championships."