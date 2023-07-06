The grand spectacle of the 662nd edition of the legendary Turkish ancestral sport, the Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling kicks off Friday, promising exhilarating matches that will captivate the hearts of sports enthusiasts.

The tournament will take place until Sunday when the distinguished title of "chief wrestler of Türkiye" will be bestowed upon the ultimate victor.

Anticipation is running high as approximately 2,500 seasoned wrestlers from far and wide gather in Kırkpınar, an event steeped in history and renowned as one of the longest-running sports organizations in the world.

These valiant competitors, adorned in traditional kilts, are prepared to unleash their full might in pursuit of securing a coveted place on the podium.

The atmosphere surrounding the wrestling grounds is electric, with the rhythmic beats of Kırkpınar's drummers inviting the wrestlers to take their positions on the field.

Edirne drum and zurna team entertains onlookers ahead of the Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling, Edirne, Türkiye, July 5, 2023. (DHA Photo)

As the spectators settle in to witness the thrilling clashes of strength and skill, the air will resonate with chivalry and bravery.

Cazgir, the master of ceremonies, will pay tribute to the warriors who are poised to display remarkable valor in the arena by exclaiming, "Hayde bre ram, valiant ones!"

This year's 662nd edition of Kırkpınar will serve as a testament to the preservation of cultural heritage and the harmonious blending of tradition and innovation.

The journey begins with the youthful wrestlers taking to the stage in the morning, offering a glimpse of the extraordinary talent that lies within this ancient sport. Kırkpınar is often hailed as the "Olympics of oil wrestling," a sacred ground where every aspiring wrestler yearns to stand atop the podium.

Despite evolving times, this hallowed event remains a beacon of tradition, making it a coveted arena for wrestlers to test their mettle.

From the tiniest competitors to the seasoned veterans, every wrestler dreams of earning their place among the head-length contenders, revered as the "stars of the meadow."

Should the relentless battle between two opponents remain unresolved after a grueling 40-minute final match on Sunday, a "golden point" will come into play.

Turkish oil wrestlers train in preparation of the Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling, Edirne, Türkiye, July 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

The wrestler who gains the advantage during this nail-biting phase will emerge triumphant, claiming the ultimate honor.

In the 662nd Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling, the head wrestler will be bestowed with a prestigious prize of TL1 million ($38,300).

Meanwhile, the runner-up will receive an impressive reward of TL250,000, and the third-place winners will be honored with TL125,000.

This year's total prize fund, including travel and tour expenses for wrestlers in all categories, amounts to a staggering TL3 million.

The inaugural oil wrestling league, launched this year, has brought forth 24 exceptional wrestlers who secured the highest scores throughout the seven-stage league.

These formidable contenders will face off directly in the head-length competition at Kırkpınar, while another eight wrestlers, who successfully pass the rigorous pre-selection phase, will earn their place on this prestigious stage.

Consequently, a total of 32 remarkable wrestlers will engage in electrifying head-to-head battles, while an additional 64 wrestlers will compete in the other weight divisions.

The overwhelming response from participants is evident with registrations pouring in for various weight categories.

The numbers stand as follows: Small 1: 149, Small 2: 160, Incentive 1: 149, Incentive 2: 161, Dustbreaker: 187, Foot: 215, Deck Small: 216, Deck Medium: 176, Deck Large: 168, Small Medium Small: 362, Small Medium-Large: 117, Large-Medium: 120, Underside: 94, Head: 53.

For those eager to witness this legendary event, ticket prices have been set for an unforgettable experience.

The first day of the Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling can be enjoyed free of charge, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the exhilarating atmosphere.

On Saturday, ticket prices for the first level will be TL240, while the second level can be accessed for TL200.

The climax of the tournament, including the highly anticipated final wrestling matches, will take place on Sunday, coinciding with the last day of the event.

For this momentous occasion, spectators will pay TL300 for the first level and TL260 for the second level, guaranteeing an unforgettable front-row experience.

The festivities begin on Friday with a splendid ceremonial welcome. Seyfettin Selim, the host of Kırkpınar boasting three golden arches, will receive a warm reception from Edirne Mayor Recep Gürkan at Selimiye Square.

Following this momentous encounter, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Atatürk Monument, paying homage to the revered figure.

The proceedings will then proceed to the Wrestlers Cemetery, where prayers will be offered at the resting places of Adalı Halil and Kara Emin.

The beautiful recitation of the mawlid will fill the hallowed halls of the Edirne Old Mosque at noon.

Finally, at 6:00 p.m., the official opening program will commence at Er Square, serving as a grand prelude to the gripping battles ahead. The honor of hoisting the flag will be entrusted to Mustafa Taş, the 661st Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling chief wrestler.

Distinguished guests will grace the occasion with protocol speeches, encapsulating the significance and grandeur of this remarkable event. The festivities will conclude with an official parade, a dazzling display of the enduring spirit of Kırkpınar.