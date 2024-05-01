The European Wushu Kungfu Championship held in Istanbul in December 2023 sparked controversy as Necmettin Erbakan Akyüz, a Turkish martial artist with six championships, displayed a Palestinian flag in support of Palestine during the award ceremony.

The Wushu Kungfu Federation of Europe (WKFE), continental Europe's federation for wushu kung fu, has announced an investigation into Akyüz's actions.

"Political displays were reported during the prize-giving ceremonies, reportedly initiated by individual members associated with the TWF (Turkish Wushu Kung Fu Federation). Immediate measures were taken on-site, including personal meetings and official protests, to contest these occurrences strongly. Such actions do not align with our values and standards within the WKFE community," read a statement by the WKFE.

It added that an internal investigation was launched to "examine these incidents, seeking clarity and understanding thoroughly. This inquiry aims to identify any shortcomings and enable the implementation of necessary measures. The findings will be consolidated into a comprehensive report."

In response to the investigation, Akyüz said, "I am proud of myself for the inconvenience I caused; I do not regret it, and if I have the opportunity, I will do it again."

"You can punish me; you can take away my championships. I don't care; I did it by risking the end of my sports career," he courageously asserted.

Israel has waged a genocidal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

Israil's attacks have so far killed nearly 34,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 77,600 others amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.