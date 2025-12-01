Fuat Kılıçaslan, the 20-year-old Turkish martial artist with a growing collection of Balkan and national titles, is training in Kayseri with his eyes set on the 2026 World Championship.

Competing in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Wushu, Kılıçaslan has already claimed six Turkish championships, three Balkan titles, and a total of 22 medals in his career, including silver at the 2022 European Wushu Championships and bronze at the 2023 European Kickboxing Championships.

A student in his third year at Erciyes University’s Faculty of Sports Sciences, Kılıçaslan’s journey began in 2013 when his mother, Güllü Kılıçaslan, encouraged him to take up Wushu to stay away from negative influences.

Under the guidance of national team coach Nurten Kurt, Kılıçaslan quickly rose through the ranks, capturing his first gold medals at both the Turkish and Balkan Championships just six years later.

Earlier this year, Kılıçaslan stood atop the podium once again at the Balkan Open Wushu Championship in Burgas, Bulgaria, consolidating his status as one of the region’s most decorated young fighters.

Representing Erdemlerimizle Varız (ERVA) Sports Club, he continues to train rigorously in Kayseri, focusing on strength, technique, and tactical preparation ahead of his ultimate goal: a World Championship medal.

Reflecting on his journey, Kılıçaslan credited both his mother and coach for his achievements. “My mother signed me up at the local gym to keep me away from empty streets and bad habits. With her support and Coach Nurten, I’ve come this far,” he said. “I’ve competed in three disciplines – kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Wushu – and I’ve won three Balkan and six Turkish championships, plus European medals. It’s been a journey of discipline, perseverance, and support from my family and coach.”

Kılıçaslan emphasized the importance of belief and hard work for aspiring athletes. “First, you must believe in yourself and trust your path.

Then comes dedication and hard work. The rest follows. Every time I felt exhausted or ready to give up, my family and coach were there. Thanks to them, I’ve persisted and achieved this level. My goal for 2026 is to compete in the World Championship and win.”

Coach Nurten Kurt praised Kılıçaslan’s discipline and determination over the past 12 years. “When Fuat was entrusted to me at age eight, he was playful and not yet disciplined. Through competitions and successes, his drive grew. Over these 12 years, he has never given up, working tirelessly in three disciplines. Our next target is World Championship titles in both kickboxing and Wushu.”