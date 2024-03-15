Ali Demirhan, a retired sergeant and national master athlete from Konya, has amassed over 100 medals in national and international competitions over the span of 59 years.

Known as the "Record-Holding Grandpa" on the running tracks of Konya due to his remarkable achievements, Demirhan's journey in athletics began after winning a 3,000-meter race in military high school in 1965.

Even after retirement, he has remained dedicated to athletics, competing in master's category championships.

Having set numerous records in Europe and Türkiye, Demirhan recently showcased his prowess at the Turkish Masters Indoor Championships in Bursa in February, where he triumphed in the 75-year-old category across 400, 800, 1,500, and 3,000-meter events, setting new national records in the 800, 1,500, and 3,000 meters.

With his sights set on adding more accolades to his illustrious career, Demirhan is currently preparing for the 2024 World Masters Track Championships.

Despite being 76 years old, Demirhan attributes his excellent health to regular exercise, a happy family life and healthy eating habits.

He expressed his pride in representing Türkiye internationally and emphasized his determination to achieve more championships.

Comparing himself to peers, Demirhan credits his vibrant health and vigor to a life of sports and an active lifestyle, stating, "I see my peers wearing hearing aids, undergoing heart surgeries, battling cancer, dealing with bone issues. I don't have any of those problems. When I meet my friends, I compare them to myself, and it feels like I'm wrestling with a young person. I owe this to sports."

Preparing for three significant championships this summer, Demirhan aims to compete in the Turkish Championships in July in the 1500 and 2,000-meter obstacle courses, eyeing to break the 75-year-old record after already holding records in the 65 and 70-year-old categories.

He also plans to participate in the World Championships in Sweden in August and the Balkan Championships in Karabağ in September, with a fervent desire to clinch championship titles and proudly wave the Turkish flag on the podium.

Following a rigorous training program tailored by athletics coach Aysel Soydan at the Konya Youth and Sports Directorate, Demirhan diligently adheres to his training schedule, running for two hours after morning prayers or in the afternoon if needed, six days a week, with Sundays reserved for rest.

He maintains a balanced diet rich in greens, meat, and fish, attributing his consistent success to this disciplined regimen.