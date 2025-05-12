The Turkish men’s boxing national team is setting ambitious goals for the 2025 Feliks Stamm World Cup in Poland, aiming to secure top spots across all 10 weight classes in a highly competitive tournament that holds significant weight for world rankings.

The event, running in Warsaw until May 17, serves as a key qualifier for the 2028 Olympics.

Representing Türkiye in the various weight categories will be: Metehan Adıgüzel (50 kg), Semih Gümüş (55 kg.), Mehmethan Çınar (60 kg.), Ahmet Pekel (65 kg.), Necat Ekinci (70 kg.), Sultan Osmanlı (75 kg.), Birol Aygün (80 kg.), Samet Ersoy (85 kg.), Emrah Yaşar (90 kg.), and Mücahit İlyas (+90 kg.).

National coach Turgut Dereköylü spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA), shedding light on the shift in Olympic qualification rules.

"Instead of the traditional Olympic qualifying matches, now we have point-based tournaments," Dereköylü said. "The athletes who accumulate the most points and rank in the top 16 in their weight class will earn their spots for the 2028 Olympics. We are fully focused on this new system, and with the renewed energy of the national team’s management, we are well-prepared."

The Turkish team has undergone a rigorous training camp in preparation for this high-stakes tournament. Dereköylü continued, "Our goal is to raise the Turkish flag, play our national anthem, and bring medals back home. We are competing in 10 weight classes, and we intend to dominate them all. We’ve sent our athletes to test themselves in Lithuania, Belgium, Iran, and Germany, a historic move in Turkish boxing. Simultaneously, we participated in four tournaments, representing our country with pride. These were essential preparatory events, but our focus remains on scoring maximum points in the official tournaments."

This will be the team’s first experience with point-based qualification, with Dereköylü noting, "Each athlete can compete in up to four tournaments per year, and the points earned will count toward qualification. One of the most critical events is the World Championships in Liverpool this September, where the champion will earn 1500 points."

Coach Selim Vinçoğlu echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the team's strong preparation. "We’ve worked seamlessly as a unit, and the World Championships in September is our primary focus. Our aim is to win as many medals as possible there."

For the boxers, the change in the qualification system represents a fresh challenge. Mücahit İlyas highlighted the shift from Olympic quota matches to point-based events: "In the past, Olympic spots were earned through qualifying matches. Now, it’s all about points. There are four tournaments this year, and we’re working to collect enough points for the Olympics. My ultimate goal is Olympic gold, the pinnacle of amateur boxing."