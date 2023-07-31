The Istanbul Airport VIP terminal buzzed with excitement on Sunday as the victorious Turkish men's national volleyball team arrived home, fresh from their triumph at the FIVB Challenger Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Adorned with the Crescent-Stars, they were greeted with a shower of flowers, a symbol of the nation's pride in their remarkable success.

Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, the president of the Turkish Volleyball Federation, beamed with pride as he addressed the press at the airport.

He emphasized that the remarkable achievements of both the men's and women's teams were no fluke but a clear indication of their hard work and dedication.

The men's national team have earned the honor of participating in the Nations League for the first time in history as champions.

Their extraordinary performance saw them triumph in closely contested matches, often prevailing 3-2.

Üstündağ wished the nation the best of luck in future competitions, highlighting the remarkable unity of both the men's and women's teams, competing together on the European and world stages, the Nations League and the Olympic qualifiers – a significant milestone for Turkish sports and volleyball.

Speaking about the support from fans in Qatar, Üstündağ praised the incredible dedication of the supporters, who stood by the team throughout their journey.

The fans' commitment made the team feel at home, with chants of "Everywhere in the world is Türkiye" echoing in their ears.

The team captain, Arslan Ekşi, expressed his happiness and pride in the championship, acknowledging that reaching this level was an arduous journey.

Yet, the real challenge begins now as they strive to maintain their standing and work even harder to secure an Olympic ticket.

The team's achievements in the Golden League and the FIVB Challenger Cup demonstrate their prowess at the global level, and they now set their sights on further success in the European Championship, aiming for medals in every endeavor.

Head Coach Alberto Giuliani echoed the sentiments of pride, hailing the achievements of his talented proteges.

The Turkish men's national volleyball team pose for a photo after arriving home following winning the FIVB Challenger Cup, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 31, 2023. (AA Photo)

He credited the hard work and support of the federation for this momentous result, as the team prepares to compete in the Nations League next year.

Giuliani commended the players for their heartfelt performances, giving their all in every match.

Their success was not just technical prowess but a reflection of the passion they poured into every play, in the joy of their triumph and looking forward to the glory that awaits on the global stage.