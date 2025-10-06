Türkiye’s dominance in goalball reached new heights in Finland, where both the men’s and women’s national teams stormed to European Championship titles – a double triumph that underscored the nation’s growing legacy in Paralympic sports.

Held between Oct. 1-5 in Finland, the European Goalball Championships saw the Turkish flag fly highest in both categories.

The women’s team, featuring Denizli athletes Şeydanur Kaplan and Ceren Yılman, along with head coach Hüseyin Atmaca, put on a dazzling display of skill and teamwork throughout the tournament.

In Sunday’s final, Türkiye crushed Israel 10-3, sealing another golden chapter in their glittering history.

The victory not only extended their European reign but also echoed their remarkable success at the last three Paralympic Games, where they captured consecutive golds.

Coach Atmaca, who struggled to hold back tears after the match, said, “We’re overjoyed to gift this meaningful championship to our country. This success is born from unity, determination, and unshakable belief.”

The men’s team added to the celebrations later in the day, edging Ukraine 4-3 in a tense final to claim the top podium spot.

For Denizli, the moment carried special pride.

The city produced two of the women’s team’s standout players – Kaplan, a Paralympic gold medalist, and Yılman, one of the team’s rising stars – as well as Atmaca, the mastermind behind the squad’s tactical brilliance.

Denizli Youth and Sports Provincial Director Süleyman Erdoğan hailed the victory, calling it “a proud moment for Turkish sports.”

He praised the athletes’ spirit, saying, “Our women’s and men’s teams once again proved they are the best in the world in goalball. We couldn’t be prouder.”