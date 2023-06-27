Ilke Özyüksel has consistently been a trailblazer, bringing numerous firsts to Türkiye in the modern pentathlon discipline.

Now, with an unyielding determination, Özyüksel is on a quest to solidify her success by clinching gold at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Özyüksel's journey in the world of pentathlon began at a tender age of 9, where she quickly showcased her prodigious talent by claiming victory at the World Youths Championship.

Since then, she has notched remarkable achievements, becoming the first Turkish athlete to represent the nation in the modern pentathlon at the Olympics.

The national sensation made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, carving her name in Turkish sports lore with a silver medal in the UIPM World Cup Final held in Ankara.

Özyüksel's triumph placed her among the elite athletes of the world and solidified her reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Having reached the semifinals in the modern pentathlon branch of the 3rd European Games in Poland, the ambitious national athlete has set her sights on achieving the ultimate pinnacle of success – a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ilke Özyüksel acknowledged the immense responsibility that comes with being the first athlete to represent Türkiye in modern pentathlon at the Olympics.

She emphasized her unwavering commitment, stating: "I am currently preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I am one of the athletes expected to contend for a medal. Honestly, I have high expectations for myself, considering our fifth-place finish in Tokyo. At present, we are at the top of our game."

Özyüksel highlighted the time-bound nature of Olympic participation and expressed optimism about securing a spot, adding: "We hope to secure the quota and fully focus on Paris. Our preparation will revolve around that. Naturally, it will depend on the upcoming races and their outcomes. We will proudly wave our flag, fully prepared for the competition."

Reflecting on the significance of achieving groundbreaking milestones in Turkish sports history, Özyüksel expressed immense pride, stating: "Being the first in anything is always challenging. It means venturing into uncharted territory, leaving a new mark on the unknown path. We strive to accomplish extraordinary feats in a federation that has not witnessed such achievements before. We have secured the first medals in multiple disciplines, and now we aspire to claim our first Olympic medal in modern pentathlon. We strive for unprecedented achievements as women. In other words, I am the first in many respects, both for men and women. It's an incredibly gratifying feeling. We give our all, conscious of the fact that we carry our nation's flag in every aspect and every environment. I hope that we can repay the unwavering support bestowed upon us by our country."

Özyüksel acknowledged the formidable nature of modern pentathlon, widely regarded as the most challenging discipline in the world.

Despite possessing a special talent for athletics, her heart remains firmly committed to the pentathlon.

She expressed her hopes for reaping the rewards of hard work, explaining: "We train for more than 10 hours a day. It's a grueling routine, but our bodies and minds have acclimatized to it. We lead a focused life centered around success and relentless dedication."