Engines will roar across the iconic Marco Simoncelli Circuit this weekend as Turkish motorcycle stars Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu prepare to unleash their talent on the world stage.

Representing the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), the trio will face fierce competition in the fourth round of the World Superbike and World Supersport Championships.

After rigorous training under TMF national team captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, the Turkish riders are poised to leave their mark on the podium.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, a championship contender with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad World SBK Team, kicks off the action with free training on Friday.

His first race is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. local time, followed by a Superpole race on Sunday at 12 p.m. and the second main race at 3 p.m.

The World Supersport Championship will see Bahattin Sofuoğlu of the MV Agusta Reparto Corse team and Can Öncü of the Kawasaki Puccetti team battle it out.

Their first race starts on Saturday at 4:15 p.m., with a second race scheduled for the same time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the International Alpe Adria Track Championship and the FIM European Supersport300 Cup will see Turkish riders competing in Hungary.

Mert Konuk will represent the country in the FIM European Supersport300 Cup at the Pannonia Ring Circuit, while Turgut Durukan and Furkan Eryılmaz will compete in the Alpe Adria NGO600 class.