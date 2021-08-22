In the third match of its group fixtures, Turkish women's national volleyball team beat Sweden 3-0 on Sunday in 2021 Women's European Volleyball Championship, making this the third win for the team in the group stage.
In the match played at the BT Arena in Cluj Napoca, Romania, the "Sultans of the Net" won the sets 31-29, 25-21 and 25-11.
The crescent-star team will take on Finland on Monday in its fourth match in the group.
