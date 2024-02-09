Tekin Çolakoğlu, the president of the Turkish Orienteering Federation, highlighted their successful results at the Balkan Championships.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Çolakoğlu emphasized that orienteering, a nature sport that demands both physical and mental skills, is relatively young in Türkiye, with a burgeoning federation.

Pointing out the prevalence of orienteering in Europe, especially in Scandinavian countries, Çolakoğlu remarked, "For them, orienteering is almost a 'heritage sport.' They excel due to geographical conditions and cultural factors. This sport is a vital part of primary and secondary education curricula due to geographical necessities. In the future, we also plan to introduce orienteering into our education curriculum."

Navigation skills

Çolakoğlu underscored that orienteers cannot predict what they will encounter during competitions, sometimes facing extraordinary situations.

Highlighting the importance of being prepared for such circumstances, Çolakoğlu stated, "Sometimes, technology may fail unexpectedly. Hence, our children, youth, and individuals must learn navigation skills naturally. This is essential not only for sports but also as a life skill."

Discussing the federation's progress and outreach in schools, Çolakoğlu emphasized the necessity of orienteering's presence in schools for its continuity.

Stressing that schools are the primary source of athletes, Çolakoğlu remarked, "There's no immediate result; it's a significant process we're going through. In the coming years, we'll reach a different position. Currently, we're at an average level as a country. To improve, continuity is crucial."

Reminding of their hosting of the Balkan Championships in Izmir this year, Çolakoğlu highlighted its significance in providing valuable experience for their athletes.

With commendable performances at the Balkan Championships, Çolakoğlu announced, "Now, the European and World Championships are next in line. Our athletes are gearing up for these events. Next year, our youngsters will make their mark on the global stage."

Çolakoğlu mentioned that they currently have nearly 5,000 athletes, spanning from 8 to 80 years old across various branches of the sport.

While stating that the number of licensed athletes is sufficient, Çolakoğlu expressed, "We want all our friends and students to engage in sports, be it orienteering or other disciplines. We aim to reach more people and grow further with our technical staff."