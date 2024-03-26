National athlete Yiğit Caner Aydın, who secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after narrowly missing the quota in the past, is now setting his sights on the gold medal.

He attained an Olympic quota with his performance at the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The star athlete shared his challenging journey following an accident in 2013, his career in sports and the struggle for success with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Reflecting on his severe injuries from the accident, Yiğit Caner described his six-day battle in intensive care as a victory for life.

He expressed the challenge of winning the battle of life post-accident, which he faced with determination.

While in intensive care, he vowed to be an example and inspiration, a promise he feels he has fulfilled.

After overcoming challenges and joining the Archers Foundation, he achieved remarkable success, winning two gold medals at the 2022 World Championships in Dubai.

Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and emphasized the difficulty of securing quotas for the Olympics.

Despite narrowly missing out on previous opportunities, he remains determined, setting his sights on the 2024 Paris Paralympics and training diligently to achieve his goal.

Recalling his pivotal semifinal match in Dubai, where he secured an Olympic quota, Aydın recounted his intense competition with American archer Jason Tabansky.

Despite trailing by two points until the last series, he found motivation from his coach's words and delivered three perfect shots, earning him the 2024 Paris Paralympics quota.

In the final, he defeated his Finnish opponent to secure his spot in the Games.

His ultimate dream is to win gold at the Olympics, and he trains with that goal in mind, visualizing himself shooting the final arrow on the field.

He is determined to perform his best in Paris, believing in his years of preparation and feeling confident in his ability to stand atop the podium as the Turkish national anthem plays.

Aydın highlighted the strong camaraderie within the Turkish Archery Federation, where both Olympic and Paralympic athletes train together.

He emphasized the supportive atmosphere, noting that each athlete's success inspires others to dream big.

Turkish para-archer Yiğit Caner Aydın trains for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 14, 2024. (AA Photo)

He also expressed pride in the team's achievements, noting their dominance in the world of Paralympic archery and the belief they share in their success.

Aydın recalled how the Archers Foundation opened on the same day he was discharged from intensive care in 2013, highlighting the support he received and how he began his archery journey there, despite facing physical limitations.

He expressed gratitude for the foundation's impact on his life, from his initial steps in the sport to his achievements with the national team.

He also noted the foundation's contribution to Turkish archery as a whole, along with the efforts of the Turkish Archery Federation. He mentioned Olympic champion Mete Gazoz as an inspiration for future generations of archers.