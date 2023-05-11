Turkish para archery national team is leaving no stone unturned in pursuing medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, with more athletes vying for glory.

The team's elite athletes train twice daily at the Aksaray Paralympic Games Preparation Center and Aksaray Archery Hall, where they practice rigorously for the upcoming competition.

According to para archery national team Coach Serdar Çitır, the team's performance has significantly improved following the first week of the Aksaray camp.

"We apply different programs to the athletes every day. We keep score by doing various time-limited competitions. We get the athletes accustomed to some difficult conditions," Çitır said, adding that the data is very important for the development of the athletes and that the team also "carries out some studies in the company of a physiotherapist."

Çıtır shared that the team's goal is to attend the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games with the maximum number of elite athletes.

He stressed the importance of this year's competitions, as they are quota competitions. The para archery national team will participate in the Para Archery European Cup in Czechia from May 13-21 with 11 athletes.

One of the team's star athletes, Yavuz Papagan, shared his journey in archery and his aspirations for the upcoming competition.

"I started archery as a hobby after I became a veteran," he said. "I have been doing this sport professionally for seven years now. After my successes, I was selected for the national team in the first year. Türkiye's first place, Europe's second place, and European championship with the team, at the Konya Islamic Solidarity Games. I have many degrees. My goal is to get a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. All our preparations are in this direction."

With sights set firmly on the prize, the para archery national team works tirelessly to ensure they achieve their goals in the upcoming competition.

The team's dedication to their sport is commendable, and they are poised to do their best in their pursuit of success at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.