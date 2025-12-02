Hatay’s rising para badminton talents, 18-year-old Eylül Yılmaz and 13-year-old İrem Nur Yazgan, are sharpening their game with one clear ambition in mind: making their mark on the international stage.

The two young athletes train side by side at the Atatürk Sports Hall in Defne, chasing a shared dream shaped by resilience and shaped further by early victories in regional competitions.

Their progress earned them a breakthrough opportunity this fall when they donned the national jersey at the European Para Badminton Championships, held in Istanbul from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

For Eylül, who uses a wheelchair due to a walking disability, the journey began five years ago when a physical education teacher introduced her to badminton. What started as a new hobby quickly became a way to rewrite her own story.

“Before sports, I always felt I was starting life 1-0 behind,” she told Anadolu Agency (AA). “But badminton changed everything. My confidence grew. Seeing other athletes with disabilities succeed at my first championship motivated me even more. This sport helped me appreciate myself and accept myself. I’m proud of who I am.”

With her sights now set on next year’s national and international events, Eylül is training with one long-term vision: stepping onto the podium at the European Championships and, ultimately, the Paralympic Games. “I want to make my country and myself proud,” she said.

İrem’s path to the court, marked by her determination to overcome a congenital disability in her right arm, was disrupted in 2023 when the earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye destroyed her family’s home in Antakya. Forced to relocate to Reyhanlı, she took a break from badminton—one she’s thrilled to have ended.

“I’m happy to be back,” she said. “I want to earn medals in para badminton both individually and as part of a team. I’m working with everything I have to reach those goals.”

Their coach, Sevilay Süner, sees the same fire in both players.

“They are passionate, disciplined and determined to raise the Turkish flag on podiums around the world,” she said.