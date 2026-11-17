Paralympic taekwondo champion Mahmut Bozteke will head to South Korea for the World Para Taekwondo Championships, determined to claim the one major title missing from his decorated career.

The 29-year-old Turkish fighter will compete at the Nov. 20-22 championships in Muju, South Korea, where he hopes to win his first world championship gold medal and complete an impressive collection of international honors.

Bozteke has already won one Paralympic gold medal and five European Championship titles. However, the top prize at the world championships has remained elusive, despite collecting two silver and three bronze medals at the competition.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Bozteke said 2026 had been an outstanding year, highlighted by his fifth European Championship title. He remains unbeaten this year and has not conceded a single round on his way to the upcoming competition.

The world championships were originally scheduled for last year but were postponed because of organizational setbacks, giving him additional time to prepare and sharpen his focus.

Bozteke believes the delay could ultimately work in his favor as he pursues the final piece of his medal collection.

"Gold is the only medal missing from my collection, but there is a saying that things become more beautiful the longer they are delayed. Perhaps it has been postponed because something special is waiting for me. Maybe this is the year, the right moment," he said.

"I motivate myself by thinking that way. The world title is the only thing missing. Think of it as a painting with one piece missing. God willing, we will complete it this year."

'Our main target is LA28'

Victory in Muju would give Bozteke an opportunity to hold the European, world and Paralympic titles simultaneously, a milestone he believes would further cement his place in Turkish sporting history.

He has already achieved several historic firsts for the country. Bozteke won Türkiye's first Paralympic taekwondo medal, taking bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, before becoming the country's first Paralympic taekwondo champion with gold at Paris 2024.

For him, another historic achievement would carry significance beyond his personal success, particularly for the next generation of Turkish para taekwondo athletes.

"We have reached this point by continually making history and achieving things for the first time. I brought Türkiye its first Paralympic taekwondo medal in Tokyo with bronze, then its first gold medal in Paris," he said.

"Winning the European, world and Paralympic titles consecutively and writing our names into history once again would be a tremendous source of pride. That is our goal. We want to be a light for the athletes coming after us, so they can follow that light and go even further."

Competing in the K44 63-kilogram category, Bozteke is already well-positioned in the qualification race for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

His immediate ambitions include another European Championship campaign and a second world championships appearance in 2027, following the rescheduling of the global competition. However, he is keeping his biggest ambitions firmly focused on Los Angeles.

"I don't have too many specific targets for 2027. We will have a European Championship, and because of the postponement, another world championship as well. I will be aiming for a second world title," he said.

"As things stand, we have already secured the quota to qualify for the Paralympic Games. Our main target is the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games."