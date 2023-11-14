The Turkish national Paralympic team has emerged victorious on the global stage, clinching a remarkable 27 medals in the final world race before the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games.

Touching down in Istanbul after a stellar performance in the Citi Para Swimming World Series races held in Cairo from Nov. 10-12, these athletes have carved their names in Paralympic glory.

The medal haul, highlighting the team's prowess, includes a stellar collection of 10 gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals.

As the nation awaits the Paralympic European Championships in Portugal and the looming spectacle of the Paris 2024 Games, the National Paralympic Team has set the bar high.

Having surpassed the Paralympic A threshold an impressive 14 times and the Paralympic B threshold on five occasions, these athletes have not only showcased their excellence but have also secured their positions as formidable contenders on the world stage.

The athletes were welcomed back to Istanbul Airport by the enthusiastic IGA Pass teams, adorned with flowers and banners, celebrating their triumph.

Umut Ünlü, a standout national paralympic swimmer, shared his elation at winning three medals in the championship.

"Receiving one gold, one silver and one bronze medal, I also secured a quota for Paris, and I continue my studies very ambitiously," expressed Ünlü.

Grateful for the support from everyone, he looks ahead with determination, stating, "Hopefully, I will get a medal in Paris and the European Championship."

Expressing her satisfaction with the championship, Paralympic swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı, who not only demonstrated her assertiveness in passing the A threshold but also qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games, reflected on the productive journey.

"This world series held in Egypt, our last race of the season, allowed us to assess our current situation. It was a productive championship," said Boyacı.