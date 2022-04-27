National pentathlete Ipek Akşin, who competed in the World Cup organized by the International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM), made it to the semifinals bypassing the qualifications.

According to the statement made by the Turkish Modern Pentathlon Federation, the women's qualifying competitions were held today at the World Cup, which was organized in a new format in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, and continued with the participation of 61 athletes from 23 countries.

National athlete Ipek Akşin, who competed in Group A competitions in the championship, which started with fencing and continued with swimming and laser run stages, passed the qualifications with 1,555 points and made it to the semifinals to be held on April 29. If Akşin passes this round, she will make her mark in the new format final to be held on April 30 with 18 athletes.

The other national athlete, Yaren Nur Polat, who competed in Group A, failed to qualify with 989 points.