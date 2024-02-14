Turkish pole vault record holder Ersu Şaşma has his sights set high, aiming for medals at the European and world championships, as well as the Olympics.

His journey into athletics began with basketball, but a suggestion from his physical education teacher steered him toward pole vaulting, a sport he now finds exhilarating.

"For me, pole vaulting is about defying gravity, even if just for a moment," Ersu shared with Anadolu Agency (AA).

"It's a unique feeling that's hard to describe. When you're training, you gradually get used to the heights, so you don't realize it as much. It's like watching a 10-second video, but to me, it feels like five seconds. You run, you jump and it's over. The only thing on my mind is whether the bar has fallen or not. As you approach, make the first jump and realize you've cleared it, there's a sense of accomplishment," he added.

Ersu has been diligently preparing for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, along with the world indoor and European outdoor championships.

"We've decided to hold our camps in Antalya this year, which is a bit different from previous years. The focus is on the March events," he said. "We began our preparations last November, seeing the World Indoor Championships and European Championships as crucial stepping stones for the Olympics."

Reflecting on his first Olympic experience in Tokyo 2020, where he secured a spot in Paris 2024, Ersu noted a shift in his approach.

"When I went to my first Olympics, my goal was simply to participate, especially after losing my first coach, Ibrahim, on the way there. I was on my own. Making it to the finals was enough for me at that time," he recalled. "But now, my mindset has changed. I believe I could have won a medal in Tokyo if I had the same mindset I have now. I feel more prepared and focused."

Şaşma's mental strength has been key to his success. After setting a new Turkish record with a jump of 5.90 meters last July, he faced pressure at the 2023 World Championships.

Despite his best efforts, he could not replicate that performance.

"I always try to mentally prepare myself before races and during training. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," he admitted. "It was tough to bounce back after the world championship, but I'm focusing more on mental preparation now to avoid such setbacks."

Looking ahead, Ersu aims to leave a lasting legacy in athletics. "I'll be satisfied if I win medals at all three major competitions – the World Championship, the European Championship and the Olympics. And winning a Diamond League event would be the icing on the cake," he said.

Outside of athletics, Ersu enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing basketball and occasionally indulging in computer games.

Despite concerns early in his career, he now relies on his training, work ethic and mental focus to achieve his goals.

"Thinking about my jumps and visualizing them the night before a race has become a ritual for me. It's essential for my performance," he concluded.