Turkey’s Eylül Kibaroğlu made a flying start to 2022 by winning the 10-ball title in the European Women’s Pool and Billiards Championship final Sunday.

The event was held in Lasko, Slovenia, where Kibaroğlu defeated her German opponent Ina Kaplan in the final.

In the final match, the Turkish billiards player thoroughly outplayed her opponent and won the match 6-3.

She had finished the 2021 season as the European champion, before successfully defending her continental 10-ball title in Lasko.