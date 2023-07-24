Muğla Yalıkavak is bracing itself for a spectacle of maritime grandeur as the highly anticipated Presidential International Yacht Race kicks off for its fourth edition on Tuesday under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.

The Halikarnas 100th Anniversary Cup, a dazzling display of nautical prowess, is all set to ignite the pristine waters of Türkiye with exhilarating races that will test the mettle of sailors from around the globe.

With support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in conjunction with the Muğla Governorship and main sponsorship from the DHL Express, the Turkish Sailing Federation takes the helm, orchestrating an event that unites sea and sailing enthusiasts alike.

Turkish sailors pose for a photo during the 3rd Presidential International Yacht Race, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2022. (Courtesy of Sail Türkiye)

As the last day looms, a sense of electric anticipation pervades the competing teams, promising a breathtaking fusion of fierce competition and a visual feast courtesy of the stunning azure waters surrounding our enchanting nation.

From Tuesday to Sunday, the inaugural stage of the thrilling program will take place in Muğla, the crown jewel of tourism, with the "Halikarnas 100th Anniversary Cup" kicking off its adrenaline-charged voyage at Bodrum Yalıkavak.

The riveting race will traverse a challenging course of 400 kilometers (248.55 miles) along the Bodrum-Marmaris-Bodrum route, finishing in Bodrum Yalıkavak on Saturday.

Come Sunday, the aura of excitement will crescendo with the grand award ceremony at Bodrum Castle, where the victors of the Halicarnassus 100th Anniversary Cup will hoist their trophies.

Ahead of the event, Istanbul Open Sea Yacht Racing Club President Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu reflected on the growth of this prestigious spectacle.

Sailors in action during the 3rd Presidential International Yacht Race, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2022. (Courtesy of Sail Türkiye)

"The participation in our traditional organization grows each year, a testament to the soaring popularity of sailing in our beloved country. This year, the Halicarnassus Cup will host nearly 50 teams and over 400 athletes from 12 to 14 countries. Their challenges and obstacles make for an exhilarating and unforgettable journey," he said.

The maritime fervor continues beyond Muğla as three more races await, this time in Istanbul, the breathtaking crossroads of continents.

Turkish sailors pose for a photo during the Presidential International Yacht Race, Müğla, Türkiye, May 25, 2022. (Courtesy of Sail Türkiye)

From Oct. 27-29, the Bosporus will witness the enthralling 100th Anniversary Cup of the Republic of Türkiye, reverberating with the spirit of freedom and independence, resonating with the centennial celebrations of the republic.

It's not just a competition; it's a voyage of national pride and an opportunity to showcase the splendor of Türkiye on the global stage.

Last year's edition boasted 135 teams and over 1000 sailing athletes, cementing its reputation as one of the most esteemed marine sports events.

This year, the stakes are even higher, with over 60 teams and over 500 athletes poised to participate in the Muğla stage alone.

The Presidential International Yacht Race has evolved into an extravaganza that captivates the hearts of all who love the sea and cherish the thrill of sailing.