In a bid to ascend to the pinnacle of chess excellence, 15-year-old national chess prodigy Ediz Güler, holding the International Master (IM) title, targets not only triumph at the upcoming World Blitz and Rapid Chess Championships in Uzbekistan from Dec. 26-30 but also securing the crucial final norm to attain the title of Grandmaster (GM).

Güler, the youngest Turkish participant in the FIDE World Cup, garnered praise for his performance and emerged as the champion at the "Republic's 100th Year Türkiye IşBank Chess Cup" held in Ankara from Nov. 23-27.

With a string of accomplishments at a young age, Güler now focuses his energies on the World Blitz and Rapid Chess Championships scheduled to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

After achieving two of the three norms required to become a Grandmaster, the national chess sensation aims to clinch victory in the championship to fulfill his ultimate dream.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Güler shared the pride he feels in representing Türkiye at international tournaments.

Reflecting on his motivation for winning the championship in the centenary year of the Republic, he said: "The successes I have achieved so far are wonderful, but I always aim for greater heights. I won't settle for anything less."

Güler emphasized his preparation for the World Blitz and Rapid Chess Championships, saying: "I need one more norm to become a Grandmaster. That is my primary goal, and I am working hard toward it, hoping to achieve it soon. My next target is to raise my chess rating from 2,560 to 2,700."

Expressing his gratitude for being a special guest at a chess tournament in Mersin organized by the Turkish Chess Federation (TSF) in collaboration with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Güler highlighted the positive impact of the questions from participants on him.

Offering advice to aspiring chess players, he said: "Do not give up on your dreams. Everything starts with the sacrifices you make for your dreams. If you choose this path, you'll need to sacrifice many things and dedicate a significant part of your day to chess. Success follows when you make these commitments."

TSF President Gülkız Tulay expressed pride in Güler for representing Türkiye exceptionally well and stated their belief that he will return successfully from the World Blitz and Rapid Chess Championships.

Highlighting Güler's disciplined approach to both academics and chess, Tulay remarked: "Güler is not only very successful but also a disciplined child. He manages both school and chess effectively. He serves as a positive role model for his peers who are starting to play chess. We believe he will secure the final norm required to become a Grandmaster in the near future."