Barış Üstün, a stubborn 26-year-old athlete from the Iskenderun district of Hatay, Türkiye, has recently exhibited an extraordinary display of perseverance by securing the second position in the Türkiye Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, despite being affected by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.

Üstün, who was preparing for the championship in Mustafa Kemal District, was caught at home by the earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

He was trapped in the rubble of his collapsed house for about an hour before being rescued by neighbors.

Despite suffering a leg injury, Üstün did not give up on his dream and continued to prepare for the championship.

However, the sports hall where he had been training was also destroyed in the earthquake, forcing him to move to Adana to stay with relatives.

As if that was not enough, due to the closure of sports halls in Adana, he settled in the Cizre district of Şırnak with his friend, who was also preparing for the championship.

Üstün later moved to Antalya and then to Izmir to continue his training.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Üstün remained committed to his goal of competing in the Türkiye Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship.

Barış Üstün shows his picture after winning the Türkiye Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship silver medal in front of his destroyed house, Hatay, Türkiye, April 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

His dedication and perseverance paid off when he came second among 14 competitors in his category at the championship on April 1, competing against around 500 athletes.

After winning the medal, Üstün went to Iskenderun to show it to his mother living in a tent after the earthquake.

Barış Üstün (R) with his mother who shows his Türkiye Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship silver medal in front of their destroyed house, Hatay, Türkiye, April 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Üstün revealed that he thought he would die when the wardrobe and rubble fell on him during the earthquake. Still, his love for bodybuilding gave him the motivation to keep going.

"My dream was to achieve success in bodybuilding. Receiving that trophy and that medal was one of my biggest dreams. But, I never gave up," he said.

"I knew that the only thing that could keep me psychologically alive during this difficult process was to run toward my goals. If I had not acted like this, my troubles would have increased. I continued my regular and disciplined training after the earthquake. I went through a very difficult process. Thankfully, I was able to achieve my dreams," he added.