Tekirdağ Namık Kemal University (NKU) student Emrullah Atmaca has become a remarkable figure in the world of bodybuilding since embarking on his journey in 2016 with the goal of gaining weight.

At the tender age of 15, Atmaca, who was extremely thin, found solace in the support of his family, who encouraged him to pursue bodybuilding.

With the guidance of his trainer, Fatih Ceylan, whom he met at the NKU Sports Complex, Atmaca soon made remarkable progress in the field.

After rigorous training and a disciplined diet, Atmaca achieved a remarkable feat by securing the third position in the Young Men's Classical Physics category at the Turkish National Team and European Selections Competition held on March 31.

This outstanding performance granted him the privilege to participate in the European Championship, propelling him into a new phase of intense preparation.

Under the leadership of the Turkish Bodybuilding, Fitness, and Arm Wrestling Federation, and with unwavering support from his trainer and close circle, Atmaca emerged as the champion in the Young Men's Bodybuilding category at the European Championship, held in Albania on April 16.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Emrullah Atmaca expressed his aspiration to reclaim the European championship title in 2024.

Reflecting on his childhood, Atmaca shared his struggle with being underweight and his inability to gain weight despite consuming copious amounts of food.

He felt that he would always remain in that state until he enrolled in the gym with the unwavering support of his father and family.

Over time, he began to find joy in sports, continuing his athletic pursuits throughout high school and university.

It was during this time that he crossed paths with Fatih Ceylan, and the decision to compete was made.

Despite his lack of competitive experience, Atmaca surprised everyone with his exceptional achievements in the championships he participated in.

Approaching competitions with a meticulously planned low-calorie diet, Atmaca strives to maintain peak physical condition when standing on the podium.

The journey entails strict adherence to diet and training, accompanied by the challenges of managing the financial burden of the sport, particularly the expensive nutritional requirements.

Looking ahead, Atmaca is determined to audition for the national team in Türkiye next September and aspires to compete in the World Championship.

NKU Sports Complex trainer Fatih Ceylan commended Emrullah Atmaca's natural genetic aptitude for bodybuilding, expressing his immense pride in his athlete's accomplishments.

Ceylan firmly believes that Atmaca will continue to achieve significant triumphs in 2024 and beyond.