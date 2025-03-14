Fresh off a dominant performance at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, the Turkish national shooting team arrived home to a hero’s welcome, having topped the overall standings with an impressive medal haul.

The squad, which secured four gold, two silver and two bronze medals, touched down in Istanbul before making their way to Ankara, where they were met with flowers and applause at Esenboğa Airport.

Among those receiving a warm reception were standout athletes Şevval Ilayda Tarhan, Yusuf Dikeç, Şimal Yılmaz, Esra Bozabalı, Ismail Keleş, Mustafa Inan and Mert Nalbant, alongside Turkish Shooting Federation President Murat Kocakaya and coaches Osman Erdinç Bilgili and Murat Örgün.

The Turkish shooting national team arrives at the Esenboğa Airport after the European Shooting Championship, Ankara, Türkiye, March 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Tournament of firsts

Emerging as one of the championship’s brightest stars, Şevval İlayda Tarhan left Osijek with an astonishing five medals – three gold and two bronze – marking a historic first for Turkish women’s shooting.

“We expected success, but even we were surprised by this outcome,” Tarhan said. “It was a tournament of firsts. A Turkish female shooter winning five medals at a single European Championship had never happened before. We also clinched our first-ever mixed team title. It was an unforgettable experience.”

LA28 ambitions

Veteran marksman Yusuf Dikeç, who contributed two gold and a silver to Türkiye’s medal tally, emphasized the team’s relentless preparation and long-term vision.

“This competition proved that our Olympic success wasn’t a fluke,” Dikeç said. “We’ve worked incredibly hard, carrying the pressure of expectations. Now, we keep pushing forward with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind. Our goal is to make our country proud once again.”

New era

Federation President Murat Kocakaya hailed the victory as a watershed moment for the sport in Türkiye.

“For the first time in history, Türkiye is the European champion in shooting,” Kocakaya said. “This is a source of immense pride and the beginning of a new era for Turkish shooting. I congratulate our athletes, coaches and clubs for their dedication. We will continue striving to elevate this sport in our country.”

Following their arrival, some team members departed for their respective hometowns from Istanbul, while others remained in Ankara to celebrate their unprecedented success.