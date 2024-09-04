Türkiye's Olympic pistol sharpshooter Yusuf Dikeç has sought to trademark his iconic, laid-back stance from the Paris Games, which went viral worldwide, his coach told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday.

Coach Erdinç Bilgili explained that the decision to protect the commercial use of Dikeç's pose with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office was prompted by attempts from others to trademark it without Dikeç's approval.

"After being informed of numerous trademark registration attempts carried out without Yusuf Dikeç's knowledge, we submitted an application about a week ago," Bilgili told AFP, adding that "other applications have been rejected."

Dikeç's apparent sangfroid inspired a flood of memes online, with some comparing him to fictional spy James Bond, while billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk shared a video of himself striking the stance.

His pose also became widely imitated among his fellow athletes after he won silver in the mixed-team 10-meter air pistol event, Türkiye's first medal in the category, with teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson also copied the pose on Sunday, celebrating a goal against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

Various items featuring Dikeç's likeness, including T-shirts, mugs, and mobile phone covers, have gone on sale, Turkish news channel TRT Haber reported.

The Turkish trademark office did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

In an interview with AFP in early August, Dikeç said there was a simple explanation for his hand-in-pocket technique.

"I only do it to keep my body more stable, to maintain my balance. There's nothing more to it," he said.