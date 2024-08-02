He stepped up, took his shot, shined and became known as the "coolest dad" at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics.

Yusuf Dikeç, the seasoned Turkish shooter, returned from the Paris Games where he clinched a silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event alongside Şevval İlayda Tarhan.

This historic win marked Türkiye’s first Olympic shooting medal.

Upon arrival at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport, the 51-year-old was greeted with bouquets and applause from Turkish Shooting Federation officials and enthusiastic young athletes.

Dikeç, celebrating his first Olympic medal in his fifth Games appearance, expressed his excitement and unwavering commitment: "Winning Türkiye’s first medal in this discipline is incredibly fulfilling. Şevval and I have developed a strong synergy over the past 2-3 years. We’re dedicated to securing even larger victories, with our sights set on Los Angeles 2028. We’ll resume training in two days."

After taking the Games by storm with his calm demeanor, Dikeç addressed the buzz surrounding his distinctive shooting stance – without the typical auxiliary equipment.

“I wasn’t trying to create a signature pose; I was simply stabilizing my body. It’s amusing that my casual stance has become such a topic. I prefer not to focus on social media trends, but if our success has touched even a small part of the public’s heart, that’s what matters most. This achievement is a testament to Türkiye and its 85 million people,” he said.

Reflecting on his partnership with Tarhan, Dikeç praised her skill and support.

“Şevval is an accomplished European and world champion. Our success is a collective reward for our efforts and the support of our nation. This is a true team effort, and everyone played their part,” he added.

Türkiye never bows down

Apart from Dikeç and Tarhan's exploits, the Turkish Olympics squad has been making waves in Paris.

National archer Berra Elif Gökkır advanced to the second round of the Paris 2024 Olympic archery competition.

In the classical bow category, Gökkır defeated Malaysian Nurul Azreena Mohamad Fazıl with a decisive 6-0 score, securing her spot in the last 32. She will now face Iran’s Mobina Fallah.

In judo, İbrahim Tataroğlu progressed to the last 16 after a successful bout at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Tataroğlu defeated Slovenian Enej Marinic with an ippon point and will next compete against South Korea’s Minjong Kim.

His compatriot, Kayra Özdemir advanced to the semifinals of the Paris Games after beating Mongolian Amarsaikhan Adiyarsuren in the women’s 78 kg last-16 round at the Champ de Mars Arena.

In the quarterfinals, she faced Japanese judoka Akira Sone, the reigning Olympic champion, and won the golden score.

Özdemir will compete against Israeli Raz Hershko in the semifinals.

Sailor Ecem Güzel finished ninth in the first race of the ILCA 6 category at Marseille Marina.

The second race has been postponed due to unfavorable conditions. The top 10 athletes from 10 races will advance to the medal race.