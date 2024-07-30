Türkiye's dynamic shooting duo of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval Ilayda Tarhan made history by capturing the silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday.

This historic win marks Türkiye's first-ever Olympic medal in shooting.

Dikeç and Tarhan, who topped the qualifiers with 582 points and matched the Olympic ranking record, faced off against Serbia in the final.

Despite fierce competition, the Turkish team fell short, losing 16-14 in a nail-biting finish.

Their remarkable performance not only made history but also highlighted their individual talents.

Şevval Ilayda Tarhan, a rising star featured in Anadolu Agency's (AA) "Türkiye’s Stars" project, had previously clinched gold at the 2018 World Championships in South Korea and the European Championship in Croatia.

Reflecting on her journey, Tarhan shared, "I never imagined reaching this level. My mother encouraged me to try shooting, thinking it might help with my dream of becoming a police officer or soldier."

Dikeç, competing in his fifth Olympics, achieved a long-awaited medal.

At 51, he had previously missed out on medals but arrived in Paris with a strong preparation and a belief in his capability.

"This is my fifth consecutive Olympics, and I’m confident we will secure a medal," he asserted before the Games.

With two world championships and five European titles already in his collection, Dikeç’s addition of an Olympic medal underscores his distinguished career.

Albayrak secure judo last 16

Adding to Türkiye's smiles, judoka Vedat Albayrak secured his spot in the last 16 of the men’s 81 kg. category.

Competing at the Champ de Mars Arena, Albayrak faced Bahrain’s Askerbii Gerbekov in the round of 32.

After a pointless regulation period, the match was decided in the golden score period, where Gerbekov received a third yellow card, resulting in a decisive 10-0 victory for Albayrak.

He will next face Japan’s Takanori Nagase in the last 16, aiming to continue his strong Olympic campaign.

Good for badminton

In badminton, Neslihan Yiğit Arın triumphed over Peru’s Ines Lucia Castillo with a straight-set win, 21-16 and 21-17, in their group stage match at La Chapelle Arena.

This victory marks Arın's first win at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Arın’s advancement to the next round hinges on the outcome of the match between Japan’s Aya Ohori and Ines Lucia Castillo, making for an exciting conclusion to the group stage.