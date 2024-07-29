Türkiye has struck gold in shooting at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan dazzled in the 10-meter Air Pistol Mixed Team event, topping the preliminaries with a score of 582 points and guaranteeing the nation’s first-ever shooting medal.

The competition, held at the Chateauroux Shooting Center, will see the Turkish duo compete for gold against Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, İsmail Keleş and Şimal Yılmaz finished 15th in the same event with a score of 569 points.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak praised the athletes on social media, saying: "We’ve secured our first medal at Paris 2024! Congratulations to Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan for their incredible performance in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team. Here’s to aiming for gold!"