Murat Kocakaya, the newly elected president of the Turkish Shooting Federation, expressed his ambition for Türkiye to become a formidable force in both the Olympics and Paralympics.

Speaking after his election during the general assembly on Oct. 17, Kocakaya shared his vision for the future of Turkish shooting sports.

Having served as the Deputy General Manager of Sports Services for many years, Kocakaya aims to leverage his extensive managerial experience to foster the growth of the shooting discipline in Türkiye.

He emphasized the federation's commitment to institutional development, asserting, "The Turkish Shooting Federation will be the federation for athletes, coaches, and sports clubs. Our management is here to serve them."

Kocakaya's extensive background includes a 12-year stint with the Youth and Sports Ministry's Olympic monitoring team, where he tracked Olympic teams and played a pivotal role in establishing the Türkiye Olympic Preparation Center.

Notably, he was the first bureaucrat to sign off on athlete salaries, a significant milestone he proudly regards as a personal honor.

Kocakaya emphasized the significance of shooting sports, stating it ranks as the seventh most important sport globally based on Olympic medals, with 45 medals available, including 15 golds.

He stressed that Türkiye must capitalize on this potential, aiming to establish shooting as a core sport in the country.

Following a historic medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, expectations for shooting have increased, with a goal of securing at least three medals.

Kocakaya highlighted the growing interest in shooting, particularly after the success of athletes Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan.

He called for urgent improvements in infrastructure and facilities, noting that shooting requires specialized environments and equipment, unlike other sports.

He believes that with accelerated development, shooting can become a foundational sport for Türkiye and a key discipline in future Olympic competitions.

Yusuf Dikeç's prominance

Kocakaya plans to leverage Yusuf Dikeç's growing popularity as the face of the Turkish Shooting Federation to boost grassroots initiatives and attract more participants by establishing shooting ranges.

He aims for increased success in world and European championships over the next four years, leading up to improved Olympic performances in Los Angeles 2028.

Kocakaya also emphasizes a strong commitment to Paralympic success, believing the Paralympic team will achieve results comparable to the Olympic team.

Drawing on his extensive management experience in the sports community since 2009, he expresses confidence in institutionalizing the federation and understands the challenges within the shooting discipline through his involvement in training camps.