Muhammet Karavuş, a Turkish boxer who won the silver medal in the 57 kg. freestyle category at the European Wrestling Championships held in Romania, aims to continue his success by participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After the conclusion of the European Wrestling Championships in February, Muhammet Karavuş returned to his hometown of Ordu and revealed his aspirations to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Karavuş, the son of a wrestler, said he had the opportunity to become acquainted with this sport at a very young age.

He said that he and his twin brother Ahmet practiced this sport together, and they progressed faster by working together with the great support of their father.

Karavuş began his wrestling journey with a third-place finish in the European Minors, followed by numerous Turkish championships, a world youth runner-up title and a Mediterranean Games championship.

Recently securing second place in the European Wrestling Championships, he is now setting his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics, fueled by the support of Ordu Metropolitan Municipality.

Karavuş aims to excel in the upcoming Olympic qualifying matches in Istanbul in May, driven by his dream to compete in the Olympics and make his father proud.

Confident in his abilities, he is determined to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics and hopes to bring home a medal for his country and city.

Karavuş's coach, Ömer Faruk Kaymak highlighted their successful partnership since 2019, leading to the boxer's winning medals in various championships.

Kaymak expressed pride in Karavuş's achievements, especially at the European Wrestling Championships in Romania.

He emphasized their goal of not just participating but also winning medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, showcasing their confidence in Karavuş's abilities to bring glory to their country.