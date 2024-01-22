Turkish sports history witnessed a groundbreaking moment at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, as national athlete Muhammed Bozdağ clinched the silver medal in the highly competitive short-track speed skating 1,000-meter event.

This triumph not only secured Bozdağ's place on the podium but also marked Türkiye's inaugural medal in the history of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The exhilarating race unfolded as Bozdağ showcased exceptional skill and determination, navigating the icy track with finesse and speed.

Crossing the finish line in second place, he etched his name in Turkish sports history, bringing unprecedented glory to the nation.

The historic achievement did not go unnoticed, as Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak extended his heartfelt congratulations to Muhammed Bozdağ.

In a jubilant message, Bak said: "We are kicking off the day with a historic success. My sincere congratulations to Muhammed Bozdağ, who won our first-ever medal at the Winter Youth Olympic Games by securing silver in the short track speed skating 1,000-meter final at Gangwon 2024. This victory reaffirms Türkiye's commitment to excel in every sporting discipline, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come."

Bozdağ's silver medal not only symbolizes individual excellence but also paves the way for Türkiye to leave an indelible mark on the international sports stage.