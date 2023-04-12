Furkan Akar, the first Turkish athlete who secured a podium finish at the 2023 European Short Track Speed Skating Championships, is currently dedicating himself to surpassing his previous achievements in the upcoming season.

He is continuing his preparations at Erzurum Yakutiye Ice Skating Hall to participate in the upcoming season and the Türkiye Short Track Championship, which will be held in April.

After intense training, Furkan won the bronze medal in the 2023 European Short Track Speed Skating Championships, becoming the first Turkish athlete to raise the Turkish flag in this field.

He was ranked fourth and fifth in the world cup races and aimed to add new successes to his historical accomplishments this season.

In a recent interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Furkan Akar said they started the 2022-2023 season with world cup races.

He also said that he gained valuable experiences in each race he participated in.

"Last year, I participated in the six stages of the world cup race, the world championship, the European Championship, and the World University Winter Games. During this time, we also raced in Türkiye. I broke records here and won the Championship," he said.

Furkan emphasized that he always strives to represent Türkiye in the best way possible during races.

"The first two world cups were an experience for me. I competed well in the third and fourth world cups and came in fourth and fifth place. After passing the fifth and sixth world cups, I won the bronze medal at the European Championships, representing my country best," he said.

The bronze medal Furkan won at the European Championships was a significant achievement in Turkish winter sports.

He aims to continue his success this season and beyond.

"This medal holds significant importance within the Turkish winter sports discipline. Following this accomplishment, I will participate in the Turkish Championship, after which the new season will commence. My preparations for the 2023-2024 season will commence with summer camps. I must put in considerable effort to maintain my position on the podium, as I aim to achieve even better results than before. I also need to work even harder to surpass my previous accomplishments. We are all fully dedicated to achieving this goal," he said.