Ebrar Keskin, a determined para-athlete, has set her sights on success in athletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, defying those who once doubted her abilities.

Currently training at Türkiye's Olympic Preparation Center (TOHM) in Ankara, Keskin prepares for the Paralympic Games scheduled in Paris from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

With numerous national and international achievements in athletics, Keskin recently clinched the gold medal in the shot put F20 category at the Virtus European Athletics Championships in Sweden, achieving a personal best of 13.65 meters.

This success secured her a spot at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at just 17 years old.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Keskin revealed her extensive training routine at TOHM, where she undergoes dual training sessions daily to ensure peak performance for the upcoming Paralympics.

Expressing her excitement about competing in the Paralympic Games for the first time, Keskin emphasized her pride as a young athlete representing Türkiye on a global stage.

"I am thrilled beyond words to participate in the Paralympic Games. It's a dream come true for me as a young athlete. In Paris, my goal is to represent my country at the highest level. I focus solely on my own performance rather than my competitors. I aim to achieve my personal best and hopefully secure a medal at the Olympics," she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Keskin highlighted the discouraging remarks she faced before starting her sporting career.

"Many told me 'You can't do it, you're too young.' But I defied those words and will continue to defy them," she added.

National team coach Sevda Kalkan praised Keskin's achievement in securing a Paralympic berth at such a young age.

"It's a matter of pride to have a 17-year-old athlete qualify for the Paralympic Games. We believe she will surpass our expectations and exceed her own performance. Currently ranked fourth globally in her category, Ebrar is the youngest athlete in her division. Her personal life differences never interfere with her sports life. She maintains discipline and confidence in training. It's a pleasure to work with her, and hopefully, we will see her on the podium," Kalkan remarked.

Kalkan also expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, Türkiye's Special Athletes Sports Federation President Birol Aydın and the entire federation community for their support.