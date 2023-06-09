Turkish parasailing duo Miray Ulaş and İbrahim Kalay are determined to make their mark on the international stage as they compete in the upcoming Paralympic World Sailing Championship, scheduled to take place in the Netherlands between Aug. 8-21.

Following a fierce competition at the Para Sailing Türkiye Championship, organized by the Turkish Physically Disabled Sports Federation at Bayramoğlu Harbor in the Darıca district of Kocaeli, four teams and 14 athletes vied for the honor of representing their country at the World Championship.

Among the talented sailors chosen to don the Turkish colors, Ulaş and Kalay will be the nation's ambassadors in the "general" category.

In the "Youth" category, aspiring champions Büşra Nur Çelik and Furkan Erçin will also strive to make their mark on the championship.

Having already achieved remarkable success in national and international competitions, including clinching Türkiye's first-ever silver medal at last year's World Championship in Japan, the 24-year-old Ulaş is resolute in her pursuit of excellence and seeks to elevate her accomplishments to new heights by claiming the ultimate prize – the world championship gold medal.

Expressing her ambitions, Miray Ulaş told Anadolu Agency (AA): "I have earned bronze and silver medals in two World Championships. The only medal that eludes me is gold, so my sole focus is now on securing the world championship title. I will pour my heart and soul into this endeavor, leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious."

On the other hand, Kalay has been an integral part of domestic and international sailing events for over a decade.

Last year, at the World Championships held in Japan, the 52-year-old sailor secured 13th place in the general classification, a feat that earned him the "Most Improved Male Athlete Special Award."

Reflecting on his journey, Kalay emphasized how sports helped him overcome obstacles, stating: "There are no barriers that can impede my participation in this sport. Sailing is a liberating endeavor, especially for individuals with disabilities. It provides unparalleled freedom, enabling us to explore the vastness of the open waters."

With his sights firmly set on the Netherlands, Kalay expressed his unwavering commitment to bag the gold medal at the upcoming World Championships, demonstrating his unwavering dedication and unwavering spirit.

Gökhan Arsu, vice president of the Turkish Physically Disabled Sports Federation Para Sailing discipline, lauded the achievements of Ulaş and Kalay, highlighting their roles as ambassadors for their country.

Emphasizing Kalay's indomitable spirit and relentless work ethic, Arsu expressed belief in the national athletes' ability to excel at the forthcoming World Championship, anticipating their triumph and further raising Türkiye's profile in the world of parasailing.