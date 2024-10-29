As Türkiye marks its 101st Republic Day, the nation's sports federations and major clubs paid homage with stirring tributes, reflecting the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the enduring spirit of the Turkish Republic.

Turkish Football Federation

“From the ashes of a fallen empire rose a young, vibrant Türkiye,” the Football Federation proclaimed, emphasizing the hope sparked under Atatürk’s leadership during the War of Independence.

Reflecting the pride of being as old as the Republic itself, the federation stated, “We honor Atatürk, his comrades and every martyr who sacrificed for our homeland. The light of Atatürk guides our way. Long live our Republic.”

The late President Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades at the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 1923. (AA Photo)

Turkish Basketball Federation

Basketball Federation President Hidayet Türkoğlu underscored the Republic as Türkiye's “greatest legacy and bridge to the future.” Adding, “Our duty is not only to protect this legacy but to carry it forward, enriching it for future generations.” Türkoğlu commemorated the heroes who built the Republic, honoring Atatürk and Türkiye's freedom fighters with gratitude.

Turkish Volleyball Federation

In its statement, the Turkish Volleyball Federation remembered Atatürk and the Republic’s martyrs with deep respect, saying, “As we celebrate the 101st anniversary, we pay tribute to those who made our land a homeland.”

The federation extended its best wishes to all citizens on this meaningful Republic Day.

Galatasaray

“101 years of our greatest legacy from Atatürk!” Galatasaray said, honoring Atatürk and his comrades.

The club expressed unending gratitude to the martyrs and veterans who safeguarded Türkiye, wishing the nation a happy Republic Day with the declaration, “Long live the Republic!”

Fenerbahçe

Echoing the passionate Republic Day spirit, Fenerbahçe spoke of the “eternal fire of the Republic,” a symbol of “our love for the nation, our independence and our unbreakable bond with Atatürk’s legacy.” The club honored Atatürk, his comrades and all martyrs who gave their lives, pledging to uphold his vision, “The Turkish Republic shall live forever.”

Beşiktaş

Celebrating the Republic’s anniversary with pride, Beşiktaş reflected on the legacy of Atatürk, “the greatest Beşiktaş supporter.” The club is committed to nurturing “free-thinking, virtuous and athletic” generations, following Atatürk’s path. The message honored fallen heroes, stating, “Our Republic will shine eternally, lighting the future of our people.”

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor’s statement praised Atatürk’s legacy as the Republic’s “greatest gift,” a victory ignited by hearts devoted to independence in every corner of Anatolia.

Reaffirming its dedication to carrying forth the Republic’s spirit, the club expressed a commitment to a bright future.