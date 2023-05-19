In a display of national pride and unity, various sports federations joined together on Friday to commemorate the historic Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

This significant day marks the momentous journey undertaken by the Republic of Türkiye's first president, veteran Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to Samsun, where he ignited the flames of the national struggle, presenting it as a beacon of hope to the youth.

Messages of reverence and gratitude filled the air as the sports community paid tribute to the remarkable achievements of their great leader and the sacrifices made by countless heroes.

The Turkish Volleyball Federation, in a heartfelt message published on their website, said: "On this day of remembrance, we celebrate the 19th of May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. We honor veteran Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who charted the path toward independence and extend our congratulations to all our comrades in arms, particularly our revered leader and the saintly martyrs. With respect, gratitude, and mercy, we pay tribute to their enduring legacy."

Echoing the sentiments of unity and appreciation, the Turkish Handball Federation shared their message, stating: "In this time of remembrance, we honor all our heroes, with a special emphasis on Veteran Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who entrusted this beloved homeland to our nation and its youth. It is to them that we owe our freedom. Today, we celebrate the 19th of May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth, and Sports Day – a testament to our nation's unwavering spirit."

The Turkish Judo Federation added their voice to the chorus, declaring: "On May 19th, a day that strengthens the Turkish Nation's unwavering belief in independence, freedom and a brighter future, we remember with mercy and gratitude the martyrs who valiantly sacrificed their lives for this country, both in the past and today. This is our May 19th Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth, and Sports Day – a celebration of our holiday."

Further commemorating this historic milestone, the Turkish Boxing Federation emphasized the pivotal role played by the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades-in-arms, who ignited the torch of independence during their voyage to Samsun.

"In this new century of our republic, we honor the memory of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his steadfast companions. They entrusted the flames of independence to the youth, illuminating the path ahead. May their spirit continue to inspire us all," they said.

Talat Ünlü, president of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation, conveyed his excitement about the 104th anniversary of May 19, 1919, a moment that remains etched in the annals of history.

He shared his good wishes, saying: "As we experience the enthusiasm and thrill of this significant day, we commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the illustrious leader of the Turkish nation, who gifted the Turkish youth with this meaningful holiday. On the occasion of the 19th of May Youth and Sports Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and wish you all peace, trust, success and happiness."

Amid the celebrations, a multitude of other sports federations, ranging from wrestling, swimming and gymnastics to hockey, archery, and taekwondo, joined in paying their respects.

From modern pentathlon to sailing, skiing and even unconventional sports such as curling, equestrian, motorcycle, and automobile racing, the spirit of unity prevailed.