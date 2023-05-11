The Turkish Physically Handicapped Sports Federation, Turkish Deaf Sports Federation, Türkiye Visually Impaired Sports Federation and Türkiye Special Athletes Sports Federation are actively increasing the life motivation of people with disabilities through their various activities.

The respective presidents of each federation, Alpaslan Erkoç, Kerim Vural, Ayhan Yıldırım, and Birol Aydın, recently spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the International Week of People with Disabilities, which is celebrated on May 10-16.

Erkoç highlighted that continuous development in society requires the inclusion of every individual in the sports process.

He emphasized that as long as individuals' abilities, competencies and skills are not hindered, every person has aspects to develop.

Erkoç expressed that it is the right of people living with disabilities to participate in all areas of life and to benefit from all kinds of opportunities, especially sports, at the highest level.

He invited citizens to discover the sports branches within their federation and promised to work toward seeing more people who want to do sports alongside their current athletes.

Kerim Vural, President of the Turkish Deaf Sports Federation, expressed pride in being one of Türkiye's largest federations with 24 branches, nearly 800 clubs, around 20 thousand athletes of all ages, and countless sporting achievements.

Vural aims to bring hearing-impaired citizens in every part of the country, from Edirne to Kars, into sports.

He expressed his hope to be a light in their lives and to turn their silence into a voice with medals and trophies.

Vural acknowledged that disability brings difficult living conditions for individual and their families, and they must cope with the problems they experience.

He emphasized it affected their lives in every field and called for people to work together to facilitate and understand them every day, every week of the year.

Ayhan Yıldırım, President of the Visually Impaired Sports Federation of Türkiye, stated that disability is inherent in human life.

He pointed out that at some point in life, everyone is likely to be temporarily or permanently disabled.

Yıldırım emphasized that society's approach to people with disabilities should be based on the 'See what you can do, not what you can't do' approach.

He said the environment around the person significantly influences his or her disability experience and scope.

Inaccessible environments prevent people with disabilities from participating fully and effectively in society on an equal basis.

Yıldırım called for addressing obstacles and facilitating daily life to make progress in participation in life.

He also stated that all individuals must respect people with disabilities in all areas of life and advised people living with disabilities to do any sports since they overcome their obstacles through sports.

Birol Aydın, President of the Türkiye Special Athletes Sports Federation, emphasized that they are a federation that produces European and world champions.

He stated that doing sports for people with disabilities makes a big difference and invited private individuals to start doing sports.

Aydın called for families to apply to their representatives in 81 provinces, emphasizing that every unique individual can do sports.

He believes families will see the self-confidence and joy of life in their children who do sports, which will set an example for other special children.

In this way, Aydın hopes that there will be no exceptional individuals who do not do sports.