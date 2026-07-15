The fierce rivalries that define Turkish sports gave way to a rare show of unity Tuesday as clubs, athletes and sports federations across the country commemorated the 10th anniversary of the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, honoring the 251 people killed, paying tribute to veterans and reaffirming support for Türkiye's democracy, national unity and sovereignty.

Observed annually as Democracy and National Unity Day, July 15 marks the resistance by civilians and security forces that stopped the attempted military takeover, which was orchestrated by the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

More than 2,200 people were injured during the events, as citizens responded to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call to take to the streets, confronting tanks, armed troops and fighter jets to defend the country's democratic institutions.

Official ceremonies, memorial events and public gatherings were held across Türkiye, while the country's sporting community joined nationwide commemorations through official statements, social media campaigns and tributes that stretched well beyond football.

Football clubs' one voice

As the nation's most popular sport, football led the commemorations, with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and clubs across every level of the game issuing messages of remembrance and solidarity.

Süper Lig rivals Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor, clubs whose intense competition often divides millions of supporters, temporarily set aside those rivalries to honor those who died during the failed coup and emphasize the importance of national unity.

Fenerbahçe released the most comprehensive statement, describing July 15 as one of the defining moments in Türkiye's democratic history.

The club praised what it called the unity and determination shown by the Turkish people in defending the country's independence, democracy and national will.

The Istanbul club also reiterated its long-standing position that the 2011 match-fixing investigation targeting Fenerbahçe was orchestrated by FETÖ, arguing that the same organization later attempted to overthrow the Turkish state in 2016.

It pledged to continue defending the republic's founding values while remembering those who lost their lives and expressing gratitude to veterans.

Galatasaray focused its message on remembrance, honoring those killed during what it described as the failed attempt to divide the nation's unity.

"On the 10th anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt aimed at dividing our country's unity, we remember our martyrs with respect and mercy," the club said in a statement.

Beşiktaş thanked the Turkish people for resisting the coup attempt, offering condolences to the families of those who died while expressing appreciation to veterans. The anniversary carries particular significance for the club, whose stadium district in central Istanbul was among the areas affected during the events of July 15, 2016.

Trabzonspor also joined the nationwide commemorations, paying tribute to what it described as the heroes who sacrificed their lives to stop the coup attempt while emphasizing remembrance, national solidarity and gratitude toward veterans.

Beyond the four traditional powers, clubs across the Süper Lig and lower divisions shared similar messages accompanied by Turkish flags, commemorative graphics and hashtags honoring Democracy and National Unity Day.

Basketball, volleyball and Olympic sports join commemorations

The nationwide show of solidarity extended across virtually every major sport in Türkiye.

Participants march during the 15 July Democracy and Martyrs Commemoration March, organized by the Turkish Athletics Federation, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) and leading clubs, including EuroLeague contenders Fenerbahçe Beko, Anadolu Efes and Galatasaray, joined commemorations with statements honoring those who died while emphasizing democracy and national unity.

Many of Türkiye's largest sports organizations operate multiple professional teams across different disciplines, allowing clubs such as Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş to deliver coordinated messages through their football, basketball and volleyball departments.

The Turkish Volleyball Federation and powerhouse clubs including Fenerbahçe Opet, Eczacıbaşı Dynavit and VakıfBank also participated in commemorative activities, reflecting volleyball's growing prominence following years of international success by Turkish teams.

Similar tributes came from federations governing wrestling, athletics, taekwondo, hockey, handball, water polo and numerous Olympic sports. Athletes and federation officials shared messages honoring the victims, thanking veterans and emphasizing the values of national unity and resilience.

Sports as a symbol of national unity

The commemorations highlighted the unique role sports play in Turkish society, where clubs often extend their influence far beyond the field of play.

Federations including the Turkish Football Federation, Turkish Basketball Federation and Turkish Volleyball Federation aligned their messages with national commemorations, while grassroots organizations, university teams and amateur clubs also participated through local events and social media campaigns.

Turkish sports organizations abroad and members of the sporting diaspora likewise joined the anniversary, extending commemorations beyond the country's borders.