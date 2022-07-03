Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev on Sunday retained his Mediterranean Games champion title by winning the gold medal in the 2022 Mediterranean Games being held in Algeria.

World and European champion, 32-year-old Guliyev, was the victor in Algeria's Oran, finishing the men's 200 meters final in first place in 20.21 seconds.

Italian athlete Diego Aldo Pettorossi won silver after completing the race in 20.65 seconds. Meanwhile, Spain's Daniel Rodriguez Serrano returned home with a bronze medal, ending with 20.78 seconds.

Separately, Turkey won two gold medals in Taekwondo as well. Merve Dincel beat her Spanish opponent Adriana Cerezo Iglesias 7-1 in the women's 49 kilograms gold medal match. Hatice Kubra Ilgun, another Turkish athlete, won against her Egyptian opponent Ashrakat Darwish 28-7 in the women's 57 kilograms final.

Turkey's Oguzhan Tuzun also brought home a gold medal in shooting discipline. Tuzun bagged 29 points in the men's trap final, becoming the highest scorer. He beat Croatia's Anton Glasnovic, who had 28 points. Gian Marco Berti from San Marino scored 19 points securing third position. The multi-sport event will conclude on July 6.