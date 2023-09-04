An electrifying victory for the Turkish National Women's Volleyball team known as the "Sultans of the Net" at the 2023 CEV European Championship has set Turkish streets ablaze with euphoria and jubilation.

Their historic triumph against Serbia in the final, secured with a hard-fought 3-2 victory, has sparked nationwide celebrations.

This momentous victory marked a historic achievement for the Sultans of the Net, who previously claimed the Nations League title, cementing their status as the reigning champions of Europe.

Istanbul united in victory

The city of Istanbul, like the rest of the country, came to a standstill as millions of people gathered in squares to witness the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship final.

Giant screens were strategically placed across the city, turning public spaces into vibrant hubs of excitement and unity.

As the national team battled on the court, citizens filled the squares and parks; their Turkish flags held high.

The atmosphere was electric, with hundreds of passionate fans following every move of the match.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, along with Beyoğlu Mayor Ali Haydar Yıldız, watched the game at Kasımpaşa Square, while Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and Şişli Mayor Muammer Keskin shared in the thrill at Feshane and Maçka Park, respectively.

The victorious conclusion of the match ignited spontaneous celebrations across the city as supporters of the national team rejoiced in their championship triumph.

Ankara joins revelry

In the capital city of Ankara, residents converged on Bahçelievler Ashgabat Street to celebrate after the match.

Some even organized vehicular convoys to celebrate the historic victory in style.

Antalya's joy

Antalya, too, joined the chorus of celebrations as its citizens basked in the glory of the Sultans' European championship win.

In Ziya Gökalp City Park, set up by the Muratpaşa Municipality, waves of jubilation erupted among the crescent-star team's supporters.

Muratpaşa Mayor Ümit Uysal participated in the festivities, which saw some residents taking to the streets in vehicle processions.

Düzce rally

In Düzce, unwavering support for the Sultans of the Net was fully displayed.

Locals gathered to watch the final match on giant screens in the National Garden and the Green Valley in the Permanent Residences region.

After the historic victory, citizens joined vehicle convoys, adding to the spectacle of celebration.

Ordu's coastal jubilation

With its scenic coastal setting, Ordu offered a picturesque backdrop for celebrating the Sultans' triumph. Citizens flocked to the beachfront to watch the final match on a giant screen. The people of Ordu celebrated with boundless joy as their team secured victory against Serbia with a 3-2 scoreline.

Siirt, Bodrum

In Siirt, we were on fire, celebrating Türkiye's European Championships title, watching the final match on a giant screen set up by the Municipality of Siirt at the Kızlar Tepesi Amphitheater.

Joy radiated through the crowd as they celebrated the championship victory.

In Bodrum, the Sultans of the Net's historic victory was watched on a giant screen in the city square.

The match was an emotional rollercoaster, with citizens celebrating with fervor as the championship trophy was secured.

Songs and flag-waving filled the night, with some residents forming convoys with their vehicles to join the festivities.

Nazilli: One heart, one victory

Nazilli, too, was swept up in the wave of joy and unity. Under the directive of Nazilli Mayor Kürşat Engin Özcan, the people of Nazilli gathered at the municipality square to watch the championship match on a giant screen. The victory, sealed by the A National Women's Volleyball Team against Serbia, was celebrated with unbridled enthusiasm. The jubilant crowd sang the tenth-anniversary march, waved flags, and took to the streets in a celebratory convoy, carrying the joy of the European Championship throughout the town.